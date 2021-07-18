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COVID-19: The Great Reset (TTS Audiobook)
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30 views • July 18, 2021
Guilherme Farçoni, February 2, 2021
WE DON'T WANT A GREAT RESET. Nobody voted for this. I don't like this book. It looks like they planned this pandemic to happen. The World Economic Forum is conspiring for the creation of a World Leader and a World Government. If you ever read the Bible, you know what that is all about.
PDF https://carterheavyindustries.files.wordpress.com/2020/12/covid-19_-the-great-reset-klaus-schwab.pdf
"COVID-19: The Great Reset" is a guide for anyone who wants to understand how COVID-19 disrupted our social and economic systems, and what changes will be needed to create a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable world going forward. Klaus Schwab, founder and executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, and Thierry Malleret, founder of the Monthly Barometer, explore what the root causes of these crisis were, and why they lead to a need for a Great Reset.Theirs is a worrying, yet hopeful analysis. COVID-19 has created a great disruptive reset of our global social, economic, and political systems. But the power of human beings lies in being foresighted and having the ingenuity, at least to a certain extent, to take their destiny into their hands and to plan for a better future. This is the purpose of this book: to shake up and to show the deficiencies which were manifest in our global system, even before COVID broke out."Erudite, thought-provoking and plausible" -- Hans van Leeuwen, Australian Financial Review (Australia)"The book looks ahead to what the post-coronavirus world could look like barely four months after the outbreak was first declared a pandemic" -- Sam Meredith, CNBC (USA) "The message that the pandemic is not only a crisis of enormous proportions, but that it also provides an opportunity for humanity to reflect on how it can do things differently, is important and merits reflection"-- Ricardo Avila, Portafolio (Colombia) "A call for political change in the post-pandemic world"-- Ivonne Martinez, La Razon (Mexico)"History has shown, the book argues, that pandemics are a force for radical and lasting change"-- Mustafa Alrawi, The National (UAE)
Print length
280 pages
Publication date
July 9, 2020
ISBN-10
2940631123
CONTENTS
INTRODUCTION
1. MACRO RESET
1.1. Conceptual framework – Three defining characteristics of today’s world
1.1.1. Interdependence
1.1.2. Velocity
1.1.3. Complexity
1.2. Economic reset
1.2.1. The economics of COVID-19
1.2.1.1. Uncertainty
1.2.1.2. The economic fallacy of sacrificing a few lives to save growth
1.2.2. Growth and employment
1.2.2.1. Economic growth
1.2.2.2. Employment
1.2.2.3. What future growth could look like
1.2.3. Fiscal and monetary policies
1.2.3.1. Deflation or inflation?
1.2.3.2. The fate of the US dollar
1.3. Societal reset
1.3.1. Inequalities
1.3.2. Social unrest
1.3.3. The return of “big” government
1.3.4. The social contract
1.4. Geopolitical reset
1.4.1. Globalization and nationalism
1.4.2. Global governance
1.4.3. The growing rivalry between China and the US
1.4.4. Fragile and failing states
1.5. Environmental reset
1.5.1. Coronavirus and the environment
1.5.1.1. Nature and zoonotic diseases
1.5.1.2. Air pollution and pandemic risk
1.5.1.3. Lockdown and carbon emissions
1.5.2. Impact of the pandemic on climate change and other environmental policies
1.6. Technological reset
1.6.1. Accelerating the digital transformation
1.6.1.1. The consumer
1.6.1.2. The regulator
1.6.1.3. The firm
1.6.2. Contact tracing, contact tracking and surveillance
1.6.3. The risk of dystopia
2. MICRO RESET (INDUSTRY AND BUSINESS)
2.1. Micro trends
2.1.1. Acceleration of digitization
2.1.2. Resilient supply chains
2.1.3. Governments and business
2.1.4. Stakeholder capitalism and ESG
2.2. Industry reset
2.2.1. Social interaction and de-densification
2.2.2. Behavioural changes – permanent vs transient
2.2.3. Resilience
3. INDIVIDUAL RESET
3.1. Redefining our humanness
3.1.1. The better angels in our nature… or not
3.1.2. Moral choices
3.2. Mental health and well-being
3.3. Changing priorities
3.3.1. Creativity
3.3.2. Time
3.3.3. Consumption
3.3.4. Nature and well-being
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
ENDNOTES
--- --- ---
PDF
https://carterheavyindustries.files.wordpress.com/2020/12/covid-19_-the-great-reset-klaus-schwab.pdf
WE DON'T WANT A GREAT RESET. Nobody voted for this. I don't like this book. It looks like they planned this pandemic to happen. The World Economic Forum is conspiring for the creation of a World Leader and a World Government. If you ever read the Bible, you know what that is all about.
PDF https://carterheavyindustries.files.wordpress.com/2020/12/covid-19_-the-great-reset-klaus-schwab.pdf
"COVID-19: The Great Reset" is a guide for anyone who wants to understand how COVID-19 disrupted our social and economic systems, and what changes will be needed to create a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable world going forward. Klaus Schwab, founder and executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, and Thierry Malleret, founder of the Monthly Barometer, explore what the root causes of these crisis were, and why they lead to a need for a Great Reset.Theirs is a worrying, yet hopeful analysis. COVID-19 has created a great disruptive reset of our global social, economic, and political systems. But the power of human beings lies in being foresighted and having the ingenuity, at least to a certain extent, to take their destiny into their hands and to plan for a better future. This is the purpose of this book: to shake up and to show the deficiencies which were manifest in our global system, even before COVID broke out."Erudite, thought-provoking and plausible" -- Hans van Leeuwen, Australian Financial Review (Australia)"The book looks ahead to what the post-coronavirus world could look like barely four months after the outbreak was first declared a pandemic" -- Sam Meredith, CNBC (USA) "The message that the pandemic is not only a crisis of enormous proportions, but that it also provides an opportunity for humanity to reflect on how it can do things differently, is important and merits reflection"-- Ricardo Avila, Portafolio (Colombia) "A call for political change in the post-pandemic world"-- Ivonne Martinez, La Razon (Mexico)"History has shown, the book argues, that pandemics are a force for radical and lasting change"-- Mustafa Alrawi, The National (UAE)
Print length
280 pages
Publication date
July 9, 2020
ISBN-10
2940631123
CONTENTS
INTRODUCTION
1. MACRO RESET
1.1. Conceptual framework – Three defining characteristics of today’s world
1.1.1. Interdependence
1.1.2. Velocity
1.1.3. Complexity
1.2. Economic reset
1.2.1. The economics of COVID-19
1.2.1.1. Uncertainty
1.2.1.2. The economic fallacy of sacrificing a few lives to save growth
1.2.2. Growth and employment
1.2.2.1. Economic growth
1.2.2.2. Employment
1.2.2.3. What future growth could look like
1.2.3. Fiscal and monetary policies
1.2.3.1. Deflation or inflation?
1.2.3.2. The fate of the US dollar
1.3. Societal reset
1.3.1. Inequalities
1.3.2. Social unrest
1.3.3. The return of “big” government
1.3.4. The social contract
1.4. Geopolitical reset
1.4.1. Globalization and nationalism
1.4.2. Global governance
1.4.3. The growing rivalry between China and the US
1.4.4. Fragile and failing states
1.5. Environmental reset
1.5.1. Coronavirus and the environment
1.5.1.1. Nature and zoonotic diseases
1.5.1.2. Air pollution and pandemic risk
1.5.1.3. Lockdown and carbon emissions
1.5.2. Impact of the pandemic on climate change and other environmental policies
1.6. Technological reset
1.6.1. Accelerating the digital transformation
1.6.1.1. The consumer
1.6.1.2. The regulator
1.6.1.3. The firm
1.6.2. Contact tracing, contact tracking and surveillance
1.6.3. The risk of dystopia
2. MICRO RESET (INDUSTRY AND BUSINESS)
2.1. Micro trends
2.1.1. Acceleration of digitization
2.1.2. Resilient supply chains
2.1.3. Governments and business
2.1.4. Stakeholder capitalism and ESG
2.2. Industry reset
2.2.1. Social interaction and de-densification
2.2.2. Behavioural changes – permanent vs transient
2.2.3. Resilience
3. INDIVIDUAL RESET
3.1. Redefining our humanness
3.1.1. The better angels in our nature… or not
3.1.2. Moral choices
3.2. Mental health and well-being
3.3. Changing priorities
3.3.1. Creativity
3.3.2. Time
3.3.3. Consumption
3.3.4. Nature and well-being
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
ENDNOTES
--- --- ---
https://carterheavyindustries.files.wordpress.com/2020/12/covid-19_-the-great-reset-klaus-schwab.pdf
Keywords
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