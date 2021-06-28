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Here we go again
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81 views • June 28, 2021
It doesn't matter! The only thing that should matter is whose coming. Time is running out. Do u see anything at all changing? Are the people rising in You country? Are the bad guys going to jail or even losing their power? No! They are clearly getting away with All of it and I know they will continue to. Why? GOD SAID SO. PEACEFUL PROTESTS are not going to cut it.
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