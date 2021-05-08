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More On The De-pop Shot & Kate Shemirani On Muscular Dystrophy
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193 views • May 08, 2021
Our health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me today to provide the latest on the experimental COVID genocide shots. Our friend Alister Diniz will also be joining us. If you recall, he has muscular dystrophy. Today, he'll be showing how he has advanced under Kate's nutritional guidelines.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/more-on-the-de-pop-shot-the-results-of-kate-shemiranis-muscular-dystrophy-therapy/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/more-on-the-de-pop-shot-the-results-of-kate-shemiranis-muscular-dystrophy-therapy/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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