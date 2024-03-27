Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ECLIPSES EXPLAINED ON FLAT EARTH
channel image
FlatEarthVideo
19 Subscribers
141 views
Published Yesterday

ECLIPSES EXPLAINED ON FLAT EARTH - Why or how can the moon be visible and away from the sun DURING an eclipse, as has happened many times in the past...???

Watch PAST HALF WAY point, because that is where the solution is revealed...

Transcript
among the top  flatter channels on youtube with the highest subscriber counts oliver ibanez currently holds second place with   subscribers but many of us english speakers have never even heard of him that is because his channel is entirely in spanish so today i’m going to translate one of his videos for you that he made back in about eclipses please enjoy

WATCH TO THE END!!


Keywords
flat eartheclipsemystery solved

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket