CrossTalk: World Order Partners With Demons: The Conspiracy to Hide Giants & Nephilim

Cross Talk News





Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke talk about the populist poverty revolution, as the global elite hide in their child sacrifice dungeons from the crazed horde of citizens who can't afford to eat, and demand revenge for their loved ones who were murdered by the bioweapon shot. The team also addresses the truth and cannibalistic coverup of giants, Nephilim, the Book of Enoch.

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