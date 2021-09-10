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CDC Quietly Changes Definition of "Vaccine", MASSIVE Deception Continues
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231 views • September 10, 2021
Approaching the "dark winter", threats of lockdowns and the push to get every living organism injected with the dangerous and deadly shots, the CDC has changed their definition of the word "vaccine".
https://rumble.com/vmackh-cdc-quietly-changes-definition-of-vaccine-massive-deception-continues.html
https://rumble.com/vmackh-cdc-quietly-changes-definition-of-vaccine-massive-deception-continues.html
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