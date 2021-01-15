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Dr. James Lyons-Weiler On Covid-19
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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351 views • January 15, 2021
PA Medical Freedom Press Conference 10/20/20 - opposing Covid vaccine mandates and medical care discrimination.
Research scientist James Lyons – Weiler, PhD, is President and CEO of The Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge , Founder of IPAK-EDU.org, and the author of “Cures vs. Profits“, “Environmental and Genetic Causes of Autism“, and “Ebola:An Evolving Story” Dr. Lyons-Weiler has been conducting biomedical research for over 20 years and has 58 peer-reviewed publications. After earning a PhD in Ecology, Evolution & Conservation in Biology, he won an AP Sloan Postdoctoral Fellowship in Computational Molecular Biology at Pennsylvania State University. Prior to founding IPAK and IPAK-EDU, he was a full faculty member at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, faculty in the Department of Pathology in the School and Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, and Senior Research Scientist/Scientific Director of the University of Pittsburgh's Bioinformatics Analysis Core in support of translational research, systems biology, sequence analysis, and the creation of novel algorithmic solutions for the analysis of complex and challenging data.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoeCB0MudgA
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healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19dr james lyons-weiler
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