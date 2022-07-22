Garden Tour + Thank You!

The Kamakura Garden is coming along nicely as the second rainy season tapers off. The butternut squash, eggplant, okra, tomatoes and watermelon are coming along nicely! I want to thank all of you who sent me such wonderful, heart-warming condolence messages. You helped me through a very tough time after the loss of Spunky, my companion of 14 years. 🥰 🐶 🙏🏿 I'm also sharing a beautiful poem, "Rainbow Bridge: https://drmartypets.com/rainbow-bridge-poem/

“A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust.” Gertrude Jekyll

