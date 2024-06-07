BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Hour Is At Hand! | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 10
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
77 views • 11 months ago

The Hour Is At Hand:


- Juan O Savin comments on Trump conviction


- John & Juan meet in Thailand for a 12 hour discussion


- Global Defense War underway on Operation Storm


- Breakdown Trumps E.O., Law of War Manual and USC 1550 50 War Powers and the Global Defense War that is ongoing in Operation Storm


- 200 / 100 /14 Cities will be attacked – What to expect and when


- Influencers and Podcasters under the radar – sweeping change coming – WATCH OUT!


- Dot connecting – Hayes-Najadi-Trump-Flynn- SG Anon – Derek Johnosn-107


- Joe Biden is not President and now you’ll understand why


WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT WITH JUAN O SAVIN HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/special-report-accelerating-chess-moves-john-and-juan-107-intel-insights-ep-15-2/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

what to expectdot connectingjuan o savin comments on trump convictionjohn juan meet in thailand12 hour discussionglobal defense waroperation stormbreakdown of trumps eolaw of war manualusc 1550 50 war powersongoing global defense war200 100 14 cities attacksinfluencer and podcaster scrutinysweeping changeshayes najadi trump flynn sg anon derek johnson 107joe biden is not presidentunderstanding why
