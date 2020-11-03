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CHILD TORTURE FILM PRODUCER TELPEHONES FBI DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER WRAY - WARNS OF FUTURE "EVENTS"
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101 views • November 03, 2020
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Steve Quest, Colorado, who goes by MONTAGRAPH on You Tube, and was formerly named Dale Ellis Bennett, and formerly named Roy Warren Marshall telephoned FBI Director Chris Wray last night while making ominous warnings of future "events".
Quest is a child torture film producer who published a video called "Little Piggy and the Umbrella Man" which he published on You Tube. The child he tied into a chair wearing a pig snout mask and tortured, with a gun shot at the end of the video, has never been identified by law enforcement.
www.timothycharlesholmseth.com
Steve Quest, Colorado, who goes by MONTAGRAPH on You Tube, and was formerly named Dale Ellis Bennett, and formerly named Roy Warren Marshall telephoned FBI Director Chris Wray last night while making ominous warnings of future "events".
Quest is a child torture film producer who published a video called "Little Piggy and the Umbrella Man" which he published on You Tube. The child he tied into a chair wearing a pig snout mask and tortured, with a gun shot at the end of the video, has never been identified by law enforcement.
www.timothycharlesholmseth.com
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