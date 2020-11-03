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CHILD TORTURE FILM PRODUCER TELPEHONES FBI DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER WRAY - WARNS OF FUTURE "EVENTS"
Timothy Charles Holmseth
Timothy Charles Holmseth
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101 views • November 03, 2020
All clips published by news reporter under Fair Use. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.

Steve Quest, Colorado, who goes by MONTAGRAPH on You Tube, and was formerly named Dale Ellis Bennett, and formerly named Roy Warren Marshall telephoned FBI Director Chris Wray last night while making ominous warnings of future "events".

Quest is a child torture film producer who published a video called "Little Piggy and the Umbrella Man" which he published on You Tube. The child he tied into a chair wearing a pig snout mask and tortured, with a gun shot at the end of the video, has never been identified by law enforcement.

www.timothycharlesholmseth.com
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fbiwraymontagraphsteve questdale ellis bennetcalls fbi
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