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CDC Buries Data Showing Vaxx Causes Autism & Blackrock Runs The White House
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151 views • June 21, 2021
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Sources used in video:
CDC buries data showing vaccines cause autism - https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/06/read-cdc-senior-scientist-we-trashed-data-showing-vaccine-autism-link-in-african-american-boys/
Blackrock connection in the white house - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/20/blackrock-in-the-white-house/
Google helps fund eco-health and peter daszak wuhan lab - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/google-funded-wuhan-linked-ecohealth-research/
Drunk and gay - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/driver-rainbow-gay-pride-shirt-rams-truck-ft-lauderdale-gay-pride-parade-one-dead-least-2-injured/
More proof big tech in bed with the democrats - https://redstate.com/beccalower/2021/06/19/big-tech-tips-their-hand-with-breathtaking-display-of-aid-and-comfort-to-the-democrats-n399354
BLM & Antifa have charges dropped - https://nypost.com/2021/06/20/hundreds-of-nyc-rioters-looters-have-charges-dropped/?ut
Arrested if you're on the wrong team - https://vidmax.com/video/205184-man-is-arrested-and-charged-with-a-felony-after-doing-a-burnout-on-pride-mural-on-street
She lays it out on snowflake liberals - https://twitter.com/realalexlains/status/1406015281873526786
Just another normal weekend in Chicago - https://chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2021/6/19/22541289/chicago-weekend-shootings-june-18-21-homicide-crime-gun-violence
Trump impersonator - https://twitter.com/Jordan_Orris/status/1406062890050895872
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1406323728191922177
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
CDC buries data showing vaccines cause autism - https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/06/read-cdc-senior-scientist-we-trashed-data-showing-vaccine-autism-link-in-african-american-boys/
Blackrock connection in the white house - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/20/blackrock-in-the-white-house/
Google helps fund eco-health and peter daszak wuhan lab - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/google-funded-wuhan-linked-ecohealth-research/
Drunk and gay - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/driver-rainbow-gay-pride-shirt-rams-truck-ft-lauderdale-gay-pride-parade-one-dead-least-2-injured/
More proof big tech in bed with the democrats - https://redstate.com/beccalower/2021/06/19/big-tech-tips-their-hand-with-breathtaking-display-of-aid-and-comfort-to-the-democrats-n399354
BLM & Antifa have charges dropped - https://nypost.com/2021/06/20/hundreds-of-nyc-rioters-looters-have-charges-dropped/?ut
Arrested if you're on the wrong team - https://vidmax.com/video/205184-man-is-arrested-and-charged-with-a-felony-after-doing-a-burnout-on-pride-mural-on-street
She lays it out on snowflake liberals - https://twitter.com/realalexlains/status/1406015281873526786
Just another normal weekend in Chicago - https://chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2021/6/19/22541289/chicago-weekend-shootings-june-18-21-homicide-crime-gun-violence
Trump impersonator - https://twitter.com/Jordan_Orris/status/1406062890050895872
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1406323728191922177
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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