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US Weapons are Inferior
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190 views • May 06, 2022
Another AFU serviceman who laid down his arms spoke about the poor quality of weapons supplied by the US.
""It's not about saving Ukrainian lives, it's about saving political face here at home" Scott Ritter" - https://youtu.be/Yp94NMaR60M
""It's not about saving Ukrainian lives, it's about saving political face here at home" Scott Ritter" - https://youtu.be/Yp94NMaR60M
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