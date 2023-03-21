Create New Account
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0470 - Kelsey Katherine Ewonus - Report on decision
Ann was shot when she tried to flee a robbery attempt by the Carr brothers. She died 3 days later at the hospital. They next broke into a house where Heather, Brad, Aaron, and Jason were spending the night. They forced them to strip naked and bound them. They repeatedly raped the two women, then forced the men to perform sex acts on the women, and the women on each other. They then drove the victims to ATMs to empty their bank accounts, before taking them to a snowy deserted soccer complex on the outskirts of town and shooting them all execution-style in the back of the head. They drove Belfort’s truck over the bodies, before returning to the home to steal more valuables.


Holly G, who survived because her hair barrette deflected the bullet, walked more than a mile in the snow, before finding help at a house that called 911.

