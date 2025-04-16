BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The next leg in the global crime
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
242 views • 2 weeks ago

In the near future, it will be very important to possess physical gold, silver as other assets will be worth significantly less. This revaluation of gold, silver has now begun. CV19 Jabees are being exterminated which is why war is needed to cover up the crime. The world is a victim of a HENIOUS global crime and biblical prophesies will be fullfilled. 


Rev 6:6 

A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine.


Revelation 9:14

Loose the four angels which are bound in the great river Euphrates. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men.


Revelation 16:12

The sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared.


Repent and turn to Jesus Christ anyone?

