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Black Lives Matter: Truth and Consequences | Charles C. Johnson and Stefan Molyneux
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10 views • September 23, 2020
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3346/black-lives-matter-truth-and-consequences-charles-c-johnson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3346-black-lives-matter-truth-and-consequences-charles-c-johnson-and-stefan-molyneux
Over the last several years, a series of high profile politicized police shootings has given rise to Black Lives Matter and large anti-police protest movement. A recent police shooting left Philando Castile dead and made Lavish Diamond Reynolds an overnight celebrity through her Facebook livestreaming of the incidents’ aftermath. While the mainstream media predictably jumped on the “racist white police officer” narrative – the facts paint a much different picture.
Charles C. Johnson from Got News joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss his research into the story, including: Philando Castile being pulled over due to matching a BOLO description from a recent armed robbery, the background of Diamond Reynolds and much much more!
Gotnews.com founder and editor-in-chief Charles C. Johnson is an investigative journalist, author, and sought after researcher. For more of his work, check out: http://gotnews.com and https://www.wesearchr.com
Philando Castile: http://gotnews.com/tag/philando-castile/
Lavish Reynolds: http://gotnews.com/tag/lavish-reynolds/
Race and Speeding: http://www.city-journal.org/html/racial-profiling-myth-debunked-12244.html
Delayed Gratification: http://psycnet.apa.org/index.cfm?fa=buy.optionToBuy&;id=1972-24694-001
IQ, Racial Profiling and Crime: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/256079484_No_evidence_of_racial_discrimination_in_criminal_justice_processing_Results_from_the_National_Longitudinal_Study_of_Adolescent_Health
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3346/black-lives-matter-truth-and-consequences-charles-c-johnson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3346-black-lives-matter-truth-and-consequences-charles-c-johnson-and-stefan-molyneux
Over the last several years, a series of high profile politicized police shootings has given rise to Black Lives Matter and large anti-police protest movement. A recent police shooting left Philando Castile dead and made Lavish Diamond Reynolds an overnight celebrity through her Facebook livestreaming of the incidents’ aftermath. While the mainstream media predictably jumped on the “racist white police officer” narrative – the facts paint a much different picture.
Charles C. Johnson from Got News joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss his research into the story, including: Philando Castile being pulled over due to matching a BOLO description from a recent armed robbery, the background of Diamond Reynolds and much much more!
Gotnews.com founder and editor-in-chief Charles C. Johnson is an investigative journalist, author, and sought after researcher. For more of his work, check out: http://gotnews.com and https://www.wesearchr.com
Philando Castile: http://gotnews.com/tag/philando-castile/
Lavish Reynolds: http://gotnews.com/tag/lavish-reynolds/
Race and Speeding: http://www.city-journal.org/html/racial-profiling-myth-debunked-12244.html
Delayed Gratification: http://psycnet.apa.org/index.cfm?fa=buy.optionToBuy&;id=1972-24694-001
IQ, Racial Profiling and Crime: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/256079484_No_evidence_of_racial_discrimination_in_criminal_justice_processing_Results_from_the_National_Longitudinal_Study_of_Adolescent_Health
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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