© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLannedilLusion - Episode 1 - How we got here
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • January 03, 2021
A Jimuphy Production brought to you by www.PLannedSupplies.com
To send donations : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion
Portal : https://www.PLannedilLusion.com
email: [email protected]
twitter @lannedil
Episode 1 - 'How we got here'
We begin this series with a retrospective look at plans originated by global players many years ago, that were documented that clearly pointed to changes in the future sustainability of mankind. Changes that bear an uncanny resemblance to the changes being proposed to fight the global pandemic. As always you as the viewer are invited to make further investigations, check the facts and make up your mind.
Special inspirational thanks to:
Sean from SGT Reports
https://m.youtube.com/c/sgtreport/videos
Pastor Gregg Locke and
Pastor John Macarthur
To send donations : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion
Portal : https://www.PLannedilLusion.com
email: [email protected]
twitter @lannedil
Episode 1 - 'How we got here'
We begin this series with a retrospective look at plans originated by global players many years ago, that were documented that clearly pointed to changes in the future sustainability of mankind. Changes that bear an uncanny resemblance to the changes being proposed to fight the global pandemic. As always you as the viewer are invited to make further investigations, check the facts and make up your mind.
Special inspirational thanks to:
Sean from SGT Reports
https://m.youtube.com/c/sgtreport/videos
Pastor Gregg Locke and
Pastor John Macarthur
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.