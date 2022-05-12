9/11 Chronicles: Truth Rising

The documentary provides an in-depth look at the plight of 9/11 first responders, many afflicted with serious health problems from the toxicity of Ground Zero. Truth Rising reveals and challenges the astounding arrogance and negligence of the government in regard to the heroic efforts of first responders, police, and firefighters. Truth Rising indicts the administration of Rudy Giuliani and that of the EPA and Christine Todd Whitman, who proclaimed the air in lower Manhattan was safe to breathe, contrary to numerous warnings to the contrary.



The 9/11 Chronicles: Part One, Truth Rising is the first extensive documentary on the 9/11 truth movement. It serves as an ideal educational tool for those either uninformed about this growing movement or those wanting to know more. It is imperative that Truth Rising reach as many people as possible. Please purchase a copy of Truth Rising, make copies, and give them to your family, friends, and strangers on the street.



This film follows the growing momentum of the 9/11 truth, as people throughout the world take action against their globalist masters. Shot unlike anything you have ever experienced from Alex Jones, cinema verite’ style, this masterpiece not only exposes the mistreatment of our 9/11 heroes but also shows how a growing number of people around the world are questioning the official version of events that day. Featuring interviews with Willie Nelson, Rosie O’Donnell, Jesse Ventura, George Carlin, and Martin Sheen, as well as confrontations with many political figures including Bill Clinton, David Rockefeller, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.