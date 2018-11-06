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6/11/18 NO FEAR: PRISON PLANET OVER, Steven D Kelley on Defeating PedoElites #OCCUPYGETTY
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88 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
6/11/18 Steven D Kelley has exposed the DUMB underneath the Getty Center completed by Sir Paul Getty, the anglophile who earned his knighthood by building a $1.4 million catastrophe-proof underground fortress in Bel Air, CA, for the English Royals that includes a massive underground installation said to house a facility that enslaves and harvests trafficked children.
Please sign the petition to Occupy the Getty and stop the Cabal:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/order-marines-rescue-child-sex-slaves-under-getty-center-la-6
Please support Steven Kelley's work:
https://www.truthcatradio.com
WEBSITE: *Steven has asked me to let everyone know that his website is being shadow-banned, but it is not corrupted and is safe to go to.
You can find Stephen on YT at Truth Cat Radio
Twitter @1StevenDKelley
You can also join Steven's Q decoding Facebook group:
Q-anon
If you would like a free copy of Stephen's book covering his journey through the alphabet agencies and uncovering the Getty underground:
https://[email protected]
Please support Stephen Kelley's work:
Paypal donations:
[email protected]
Thanks forr supporting You Are Free TV and for doing your part in achieving human liberation in our life times!! We are the ONES born for this spirit work! WE ARE FREE and we are helping to Free humanity!
Please view my blog link with an exploration of the Getty's, who appear to be a multi-generational elite pedophilia family:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/what-is-the-connection-between-pedogate-kevin-spacey-the-la-fires-the-getty-museum-and-the-violent-death-of-andrew-getty
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
6/11/18 Steven D Kelley has exposed the DUMB underneath the Getty Center completed by Sir Paul Getty, the anglophile who earned his knighthood by building a $1.4 million catastrophe-proof underground fortress in Bel Air, CA, for the English Royals that includes a massive underground installation said to house a facility that enslaves and harvests trafficked children.
Please sign the petition to Occupy the Getty and stop the Cabal:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/order-marines-rescue-child-sex-slaves-under-getty-center-la-6
Please support Steven Kelley's work:
https://www.truthcatradio.com
WEBSITE: *Steven has asked me to let everyone know that his website is being shadow-banned, but it is not corrupted and is safe to go to.
You can find Stephen on YT at Truth Cat Radio
Twitter @1StevenDKelley
You can also join Steven's Q decoding Facebook group:
Q-anon
If you would like a free copy of Stephen's book covering his journey through the alphabet agencies and uncovering the Getty underground:
https://[email protected]
Please support Stephen Kelley's work:
Paypal donations:
[email protected]
Thanks forr supporting You Are Free TV and for doing your part in achieving human liberation in our life times!! We are the ONES born for this spirit work! WE ARE FREE and we are helping to Free humanity!
Please view my blog link with an exploration of the Getty's, who appear to be a multi-generational elite pedophilia family:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/what-is-the-connection-between-pedogate-kevin-spacey-the-la-fires-the-getty-museum-and-the-violent-death-of-andrew-getty
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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