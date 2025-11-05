Vučić says Serbia must sell ammunition, but will try to ensure it does not end up in Ukraine - it's always the money 💩

Vučić says Serbia must sell ammunition, but will try to ensure it does not end up in Ukraine.

More ammunition is not good intention!

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Zelensky about bilateral relations, the European prospects of both countries, and the international agenda for the coming period.

Vučić said the discussion was “open and substantive,” noting that both sides see room for mutual support and agreed to keep communication channels open going forward.



