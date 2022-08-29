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8/28/2022 Miles Guo: I think within 1,000 days, the grain seeds and the overseas food supplies will be unavailable to Communist China. Although people doubted me when I talked about IBM’s 2nm chips and Starlink, both of them came out as expected