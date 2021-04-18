Radical Truth #11 - Has There Been a Muslim Ban? Should there be one?

A ‘Muslim Ban’ has been regularly mentioned in the mainstream media, but has there been one? More importantly, SHOULD there be one? As usual, lets look to the Bible for insight and to find out what OUR response should be.

Here are the books mentioned in this episode:

"Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad" https://amzn.to/2MDbWu2

"Modern Day Trojan Horse: Al-Hijra, the Islamic Doctrine of Immigration, Accepting Freedom or Imposing Islam?" https://amzn.to/3bPU47E

Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net

Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate