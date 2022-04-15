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[VOSTFR] Développement d'armes biologiques par les États-Unis sur le territoire ukrainien
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95 views • April 15, 2022
Cette déclaration, faite aux environs du 7 mars 2022, par le lieutenant général Igor Kirillov, a pour objet la découverte par l’armée russe en Ukraine d’un réseau de 30 laboratoires dans lesquels étaient développés des armes biologiques ; développements supervisés par le département étasunien, de la DTRA.
Source de la vidéo :
https://quebecnouvelles.com/developpement-d-armes-biologiques-par-les-etats-unis-sur-le-territoire-ukrainien-7-mars-149662.html
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Source de la vidéo :
https://quebecnouvelles.com/developpement-d-armes-biologiques-par-les-etats-unis-sur-le-territoire-ukrainien-7-mars-149662.html
================================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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