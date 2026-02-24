2-24-2026 | Guest: "Thomas and Sharon Caldwell" Topic: "The Mouths of the Wicked"

Links from today's broadcast:





Find Thomas and Sharon: https://saveourfarmva.com/





......................





You can join the studio audience by clicking on the 'Join Live Studio Audience' button at WCNTV.net as well as watched our archived video broadcasts.





Subscribe to the Wisconsin Christian Newspaper by going to WisconsinChristianNews.com





Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WisconsinChristianNews/