Japan Now Claims Fukushima Nuclear Meltdowns Never Happened
Dana Durnford
Published Wednesday

Terrifying news On July 13th 2023 South Korea Taiwan China and Japan are claiming that nothing got out of Fukushima multiply nuclear meltdowns despite the facts 4 reactors lost their entire decades of nuclear fuel inventories . Each reactor had about 10 reactor cores stored at the top of each reactor building in the fuel pools and have been turned into radioactive fallout .

By the way welcome to my new channel on Brighteon dot com website I will do my best to get you informed on what is the biggest event humanity has ever faced .  As I am a new user to Brighteon Sincerely yours Dana Durnford

radiationnuclear powerfukushimaiaeacarbon free

