11 - Anarchism with Sal the Agorist

Agorism is an important movement now within the libertarian world, but what exactly is agorism? How do we practice it? Do we pronounce it the British or American way?

Fortunately for the latest episode of UotUs, the Unknowns play host to the perfect Known to shed some light on this subject, Sal Mayweather aka Sal the Agorist. I mean the clue's in the name, right?

It turns out that many of us are on the way to this version of anarchism that tries to bypass state regulations via simple strategies. Strategies that include backyard chickens, growing your own food, use of 3D printers, and becoming your own bank using cryptocurrencies.

Sal is hopeful that we are now seeing the last gasp of the state, desperate to hang onto the power they have wrested from us using tactics such as war and planned economic destruction of the middle classes. Such schemes date back to Cecil Rhodes and the Rothschild / Rockefeller axis, and beyond. Their evil plans are often now cloaked in the appearance of philanthropy by use of “charitable” foundations and globalist think tanks.

Sal finishes with some tips on how to avoid Twitter censorship (by not giving a shit, even when posting Superbowl celebration photos that “promote violence”); ways to avoid supporting Big Tech and Big Video (by using crypto and avoiding Netflix´s celebrations of mass murder); and demonstrates that the Rothbardian Force is strong in him (playing the libertarian version of Luke Skywalker to Alan Greenspan’s Darth Vader).

Now excuse me while I work out how to set up my 3D printer to print a chicken that can mine crypto and handle an AR15…

Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Jackye, Stella, Terry, Toons and Justin, with of course special guest Known - in the libertarian community at least - Sal Mayweather.

