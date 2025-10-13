Today's Scripture - Anticipation - NLT - Audio

Psalm 73:1-28 NLT

Truly God is good to Israel, to those whose hearts are pure. [2] But as for me, I almost lost my footing. My feet were slipping, and I was almost gone. [3] For I envied the proud when I saw them prosper despite their wickedness. [4] They seem to live such painless lives; their bodies are so healthy and strong. [5] They don't have troubles like other people; they're not plagued with problems like everyone else. [6] They wear pride like a jeweled necklace and clothe themselves with cruelty. [7] These fat cats have everything their hearts could ever wish for! [8] They scoff and speak only evil; in their pride they seek to crush others. [9] They boast against the very heavens, and their words strut throughout the earth. [10] And so the people are dismayed and confused, drinking in all their words. [11] "What does God know?" they ask. "Does the Most High even know what's happening?" [12] Look at these wicked people- enjoying a life of ease while their riches multiply. [13] Did I keep my heart pure for nothing? Did I keep myself innocent for no reason? [14] I get nothing but trouble all day long; every morning brings me pain. [15] If I had really spoken this way to others, I would have been a traitor to your people. [16] So I tried to understand why the wicked prosper. But what a difficult task it is! [17] Then I went into your sanctuary, O God, and I finally understood the destiny of the wicked. [18] Truly, you put them on a slippery path and send them sliding over the cliff to destruction. [19] In an instant they are destroyed, completely swept away by terrors. [20] When you arise, O Lord, you will laugh at their silly ideas as a person laughs at dreams in the morning. [21] Then I realized that my heart was bitter, and I was all torn up inside. [22] I was so foolish and ignorant- I must have seemed like a senseless animal to you. [23] Yet I still belong to you; you hold my right hand. [24] You guide me with your counsel, leading me to a glorious destiny. [25] Whom have I in heaven but you? I desire you more than anything on earth. [26] My health may fail, and my spirit may grow weak, but God remains the strength of my heart; he is mine forever. [27] Those who desert him will perish, for you destroy those who abandon you. [28] But as for me, how good it is to be near God! I have made the Sovereign LORD my shelter, and I will tell everyone about the wonderful things you do.

A prayer of Anticipation





When I wonder what great things God has planned for me





O God,

My life is so noisy—and sadly, it resounds more often with ringing phones and droning televisions than with praise and worship for you. Do I ever pause and wonder what momentous things you might be preparing to do next in my life? How many moments of awe-inspiring anticipation do I miss by never being still before you? I need your help to discipline myself. Help me to build a few moments of silent anticipation into each day, making time to pray and open myself up to what you want to do in and through me. I pray, God, that in these moments, you will reveal enough of your plan to make me ready for your great purposes in my life. I come before you with reverent awe and anticipation for the glorious future that lies ahead.

You guide me with your counsel, leading me to a glorious destiny. Psalm 73:24

From the book: 365 Pocket Prayers!

