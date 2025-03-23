The operation to liberate the Kursk border region is not slowing down: new territories have been liberated over the past days, and the Russian army has become one step closer to creating a buffer zone along the state border.



🔻Read more about the chronology of battles in the area:



By March 13, Russian troops had liberated most of Suja, which had been the enemy's main defense hub in the Kursk region. To the south of the city, the Melovoy farm and the surrounding woodlands came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.



Under regular UAV and artillery strikes, the remnants of the Suja garrison retreated towards Gogolevka in an attempt to stabilize the front.



By March 15, the Russian Armed Forces had completely knocked out the enemy from Goncharovka and Zaoleshenka.



The main forces of the Russian troops were directed to clean up the territory and prepare for further advance towards Rubanshchyna and Gogolevka.



To the west, advancing from the border with Sumy Oblast, Russian troops reached the northwestern outskirts of Basovka by March 18.



Ukrainian formations, taking advantage of the fact that the village lies in a low-lying area relative to the banks of the Loknya River, kept their defenses stable.



By April 18, Russian forces had finally taken control of the outskirts of Suja. To the north of the town, the Russian Armed Forces pushed the enemy back to the Popadya pond. To the west of Suja, Russian troops liberated most of Rubanshchina.



By March 20, the enemy had been knocked out of Rubanshchyna, as confirmed by footage shot in the village by Russian volunteers. The fighting unfolded on the eastern outskirts of Gogolevka, one of the last AFU defense nodes in the area.



Russian attack aircraft are developing an offensive both in the direction of Oleshne and in the Sumy region. The goal of the Russian fighters is not just to restore constitutional control, but also to create a security belt along the state border.



It is important for Ukrainian formations to maintain at least a semblance of control over the Kursk region, which is why the AFU is relentlessly sending new reserves to the still occupied parts of the Russian Federation and clinging to the ruins in the border region.



