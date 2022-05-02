Meet Nina! Your New Director of Disinformation

May 1, 2022 - The Biden regime was well prepared for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. On Thursday they announced that a new Disinformation Governance Board will be operating out of the Department of Homeland Security. It will target disinformation surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and on the messaging smuggling groups are peddling to would-be illegal immigrants.The leader selected to direct this new propaganda arm is self-proclaimed "disinformation expert" Nina Jankowicz. You can bet that while she says she’ll protect the truth, she is going to do the exact opposite.Thanks for watching, praying, and fighting to get this gal thrown OUT!Nina’s writing:See newsletter for remaining sourcesBe sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comCopyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.