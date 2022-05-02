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Meet Nina! Your New Director of Disinformation
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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60 views • May 02, 2022
May 1, 2022 - The Biden regime was well prepared for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. On Thursday they announced that a new Disinformation Governance Board will be operating out of the Department of Homeland Security. It will target disinformation surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and on the messaging smuggling groups are peddling to would-be illegal immigrants.

The leader selected to direct this new propaganda arm is self-proclaimed "disinformation expert" Nina Jankowicz. You can bet that while she says she’ll protect the truth, she is going to do the exact opposite.

Thanks for watching, praying, and fighting to get this gal thrown OUT!

Nina’s writing:
https://www.wilsoncenter.org/publication/malign-creativity-how-gender-sex-and-lies-are-weaponized-against-women-online

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy