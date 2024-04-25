Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We see what Satan is doing … Can we STOP, CHANGE, or ALTER his plans? w/ Ginger Ziegler and Stacy Whited | FOC Show
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
701 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
3 views
Published a day ago

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



FIRST INTERVIEW: Will America be Destroyed or Saved in 40 days? What Part do We Play to Influence the Outcome?

https://rumble.com/v4qkwi3-special-prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited.html



Ginger Ziegler

WEBSITE: https://gingerziegler.com/

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@GingerZiegler

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/gingerzieglerehg

INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/gingerzieglerehg

TWITTER: www.twitter.com/GingerZiegler



BOOK: https://a.co/d/8M84bls



-------------------------------------------



𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: e5893a22f238d7be



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket