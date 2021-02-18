Joe Biden's dismissal of Uighur genocide is 'excusing a horror show'

Sky News host James Morrow says President Joe Biden suggesting the Uighur genocide by the Chinese is to do with different norms shows the left are ignoring China’s atrocities because it is benefits them.



“I remember when the left’s big cause was Free Tibet and now of course they don’t want to hear about the Uighurs, they don’t want to hear about anything, they just want to sell movies and sports into China,” he told Sky News host Peta Credlin.



Mr Morrow said the left also believe in cultural relativism but instead of just saying no culture is better than another it’s led to “not standing up for your own values”.



“The left has always been about cultural relativism, we can’t say that our culture is better than anybody else’s and this is the end result, not only do not you not stand up for your own values but you excuse any sort of horror show.”