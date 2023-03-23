The Truth About Fluoride - We Were Lied To.... Again

Flouride has been a part of our drinking water and toothpaste for many, many years now. The problem is that nobody told us that fluoride is a toxic by-product and there are even studies (which have been hushed up over the years) that show that this toxin lowers IQ levels and can even calcify the Pineal gland.
Video Source:
'Redacted News' with Clayton & Natali Morris
Closing theme music:
'Distorted Doom' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted
News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pc thu20:19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.