The Truth About Fluoride - We Were Lied To.... Again
The Kokoda Kid
Published 19 hours ago

Flouride has been a part of our drinking water and toothpaste for many, many years now. The problem is that nobody told us that fluoride is a toxic by-product and there are even studies (which have been hushed up over the years) that show that this toxin lowers IQ levels and can even calcify the Pineal gland.

'Redacted News' with Clayton & Natali Morris

'Distorted Doom' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

poisontoxicfluoridefluoride scam

