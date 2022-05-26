Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls on the West To Increase Sanctions on Russia

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05/24/2022 Ukrainian president Zelenskyy continues to call on the west to increase sanctions on Russia during a virtual speech in Davos . so that Russia and every other potential aggressor who wants to wage a brutal war against its neighbor would clearly know the immediate consequences for their actions. The sanctions should include Russian oil embargo，old Russian banks barked to be barked with no exception, an abandonment of the Russian IT sector, and no trade with Russia.