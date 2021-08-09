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PRAYER And FASTING Mid week and End of Week
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54 views • August 09, 2021
weekly, indefinitely until I go home to heaven. Awaken the lost sheep of Israel and those to be grafted in to save their souls. Gods power and intervention against spiritual wickedness in high places so they dont have it all their way. Healing; Gods vengeance against those who wish to corrupt Gods creation,
those who God knows have already sold their souls to the devil.
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those who God knows have already sold their souls to the devil.
Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/yahs137777
Facebook Profile https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777
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