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SC EP: 761 - THE CREATURE WAS TALKING [2021] - WES GERMER (VIDEO)
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82 views • June 08, 2021
SC EP: 761 - THE CREATURE WAS TALKING [2021] - WES GERMER (VIDEO)
This animals started screaming so loud that it was vibrating me, it was almost like it was pissed off because it couldn’t find the source of the noise it heard. It started talking to itself!!! It looked very confused and it was walking around in circles and it got within about 70 yards and I put it back in the scope, and that’s when it saw me or my movement. Omg!! I got a very good look at this thing to say the lease. First off it didn’t have fur like say a bear or any other mammal. I was long hair like human hair, but very long. It was standing there looking at me motionless, eyes were jet black very little facial hair, skin was grayish dark brown under the hair, it looked like there was just shoulders and a head, if there was any neck at all it’s very short,very kind arms past it’s knees and I scoped this thing in it had dirt in its fingernails. I was shaking so bad and it looked so human in the face, the thing kept smiling at me or showing it’s teeth it had perfectly bright white square teeth like us or a big horse, I mean this thing was something out of the realm of reality but the facial features this creature was making at me was so humanish it was almost a sense of fear but also calmness for a moment or 2. Wes I really thing these things are a people. So this thing had me locked on to it, there was no way I was getting out of my tree for I was scared for my life.
"Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and RESEARCH. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use." The Sergeant Major's Truther Info channel is for Educational Purposes Only. Videos are shared/mirrored "free of charge" from a public domain with full credit going to the author/creator of the works (if known) and a link directly back to the author/creator's public domain website (if known).
Science is FAKE, Science is a RELIGION, Science is SCIENCE FICTION. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!!!
The root breakdown of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS, put in place to keep the Unconscious Sheeple (aka Citizens) DUMBED DOWN, DIVIDED, and CONQUERED.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Wes Germer @ Sasquatch Chronicles
https://sasquatchchronicles.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
This animals started screaming so loud that it was vibrating me, it was almost like it was pissed off because it couldn’t find the source of the noise it heard. It started talking to itself!!! It looked very confused and it was walking around in circles and it got within about 70 yards and I put it back in the scope, and that’s when it saw me or my movement. Omg!! I got a very good look at this thing to say the lease. First off it didn’t have fur like say a bear or any other mammal. I was long hair like human hair, but very long. It was standing there looking at me motionless, eyes were jet black very little facial hair, skin was grayish dark brown under the hair, it looked like there was just shoulders and a head, if there was any neck at all it’s very short,very kind arms past it’s knees and I scoped this thing in it had dirt in its fingernails. I was shaking so bad and it looked so human in the face, the thing kept smiling at me or showing it’s teeth it had perfectly bright white square teeth like us or a big horse, I mean this thing was something out of the realm of reality but the facial features this creature was making at me was so humanish it was almost a sense of fear but also calmness for a moment or 2. Wes I really thing these things are a people. So this thing had me locked on to it, there was no way I was getting out of my tree for I was scared for my life.
"Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and RESEARCH. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use." The Sergeant Major's Truther Info channel is for Educational Purposes Only. Videos are shared/mirrored "free of charge" from a public domain with full credit going to the author/creator of the works (if known) and a link directly back to the author/creator's public domain website (if known).
Science is FAKE, Science is a RELIGION, Science is SCIENCE FICTION. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!!!
The root breakdown of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS, put in place to keep the Unconscious Sheeple (aka Citizens) DUMBED DOWN, DIVIDED, and CONQUERED.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Wes Germer @ Sasquatch Chronicles
https://sasquatchchronicles.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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