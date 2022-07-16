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Banned on Twitter guitarist 8 fingers amputated blood clots J&J vaccine kidney failure VAX injuries
U2Bheavenbound
U2Bheavenbound
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535 views • July 16, 2022

#VaccineSideEffects #VaccinePoison #VaccineDeaths #BoosterShots #Vaccinated Millions #vaccineinjured or #killed #Globally #DoNotComply #PureBlood #PATRIOTSunite #FollowBackPATRIOTS  https://gab.com/u2bheavenbound/posts/108645894556188773 

Russia China doorstep nuclear war with USA over Ukraine & Taiwan current events July 2022 End Times  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7M9DaxoVaNU 

Russia new Nuclear Torpedo submarine radioactive tsunamis can destroy coastal cities NATO High ALERT youtube.com/watch?v=gHytJcClBIs Russia plans for USA NATO Risk Nuclear World War III Apocalypse @ Doorstep youtube.com/watch?v=fGZtSK1PKgw Russia Ukraine invasion leads to Ezekiel 38 Gog Magog War in Israel End Times update youtube.com/watch?v=P3NDy2iCbYs Wars Rumors of Wars NATO Russia Ukraine 2022 youtube.com/watch?v=a86s_41h4GU RAW Putin calls the shots with iron fist declares Nuclear War on table invasion Ukraine youtube.com/watch?v=6n8GVlNX7-Y Iran making Nuclear Bombs pushes forming of Islamic Arab NATO with Israel Alliance youtube.com/watch?v=5ey781N_nPg USA Israel military War drills Chariots of Fire simulate attacks on Iran Nuclear targets update youtube.com/watch?v=DV4FQ9kAX_o Israel ready to bomb Iran nuclear facilities F35's modified no need to refuel youtube.com/watch?v=pGSaQx7hupo Ukraine Strategic control Snake Island battle Russia Lost Nearly $1 Billion in Military Equipment July 2022 youtube.com/watch?v=jIuW7lTsXNE Arctic last frontier doorstep of War China Russia USA over natural resources youtube.com/watch?v=xHuqJOgwV14 Ukraine using 8 USA HIMARS High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems Rockets pounding Russian targets youtube.com/watch?v=o1vtSzTHdn8 NWO New World Order Forming China Russia BRICS Putin Russian invasion Ukraine youtube.com/watch?v=WW55eGIckyA  Heaven or Hell where will you spend eternity ? youtube.com/watch?v=UFiD4eWI1OI

Calvary Calvary Chapel Pastors many Ecumenical Brodersen Rick Warren Osteen Bethel Hillsong Cult Catholicism youtube.com/watch?v=56wsr7AcvcY

Calvary Chapel Brian Brodersen Greg Laurie Rick Warren hillsong churches embrace doctrines of demons current events youtube.com/watch?v=QWn4BtjvwLI Calvary Chapel Brian Brodersen Greg Laurie Rick Warren LukeWarm seeker friendly churches end times youtube.com/watch?v=jTDAj8z-79o Calvary Chapel Brian Brodersen Ecumenical Pope Francis Catholicism Rick Warren SaddleBack Church Purpose Driven Life False Teaching youtube.com/watch?v=Bohtf7mPtM0 Calvary Chapel Brian Brodersen Greg Laurie Rick Warren Levi Lusko Hillsong Bethel promotes Mega Churches Apostasy youtube.com/watch?v=fcGNwxsTKUY Calvary Chapel Brian Brodersen False Teaching Rick Warren connection Catholic Ecumenical youtube.com/watch?v=M5wtpduUAgc

Left Behind Pre tribulation Rapture Full Movie youtube.com/watch?v=GTC847Mgz90

HAARP Chem Trails Geo Engineering Weather DEW Direct Energy Weapons youtube.com/watch?v=HHwh4L6iNbc 

UFO Sightings - Earthlings ? - Aliens ? or Fallen Angels Deceiving Spirits ? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmXGf9o7GUk  

Transhumanism Artificial Intelligence Mixing Human Animal DNA  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7QBtoOiw5Q 

Human Animal Chimp DNA mixed Genetically Modified Man playing God BeHeavenbound End Times News https://odysee.com/@u2bHeavenbound:e7/animal-chimpanzee-dna-mixed-human-dna:6 

RAW WHO DIRECTOR GENERAL DR. TEDROS DECLARES COUNTRIES GIVING BOOSTERS TO CHILDREN TO KILL THEM https://www.bitchute.com/video/YnFf3jbFPRuJ/    

China Wuhan Lab Genetic Engineering Bio Virus Weapon attack Global destruction   www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DdqIwYCRoQ   

Man Playing GOD - Surgeons for 1st time GENETICALLY MODIFIED Pig Kidney transplant to a Human www.youtube.com/watch?v=CECqlfy_UQY  

Keywords
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