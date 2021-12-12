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Dr. David Martin - Medical Patents show there is NO variant... NOT novel... NO pandemic
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334 views • December 12, 2021
Dr. David Martin is interviewed by Reiner Fuellmich , an attorney in Germany who is working on Nuremberg 2.0. Dr. Martin gives court-like details about medical patents related to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and what they show. No variant. Not novel. No pandemic. No virus. Video is in English but there are is an introduction in German and one question later on in German. This is a very important video.
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