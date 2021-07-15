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Would anybody like a cup of fresh Colombian coffee from the Nature Lodge in Medellin ? We have a private coffee forest ( 35 trees )
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20 views • July 15, 2021
Coffee is the main stay of Colombia. Think Juan Valdez. And cocaine of course. But we are not in the cocaine business. But we are in the legal cannabis business.
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