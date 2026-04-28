From Operational HQ of Krasnodar Krai, Russia - regional-level emergency situation

Operational Headquarters of Krasnodar Krai:

From April 28, on the instructions of the Governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratiev, a regional-level emergency situation regime is being introduced on the territory of the entire Tuapse municipal district.</b>

✨ Footage from local residents is being circulated online. It is recommended to limit your stay outdoors. @⚡️Two Majors two_majors)

More: The oil at the refinery in Tuapse, which was attacked by Kiev, was intended for export, Peskov said.

Ukraine, with such strikes, is increasing the resource deficit in global markets and provoking their further destabilization, he added.

Putin received a report from the head of the Emergencies Ministry on the situation with the fires at the refinery.

Adding, description from prior video that I posted earlier today:

A large-scale fire at the oil refinery in Tuapse following a drone attack was confirmed by the governor of Krasnodar Krai.

Ukraine carried out another drone strike on Russia’s Tuapse oil refinery.

The strike hit remaining fuel storage tanks, the facility was already heavily damaged. Third strike.