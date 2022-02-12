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REINER TAKES ON CABAL, TRUMP RALLY REVIEW, NAT. GUARD, NEIL YOUNG & WHOOPIE ROASTED and more!
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83 views • February 12, 2022
Episode #45: The National Guard is now replacing hospital staff. Kent State and Tuskegee revisited. Neil Young’s no activist; just another brainwashed minion. An ambulance driver kidnapped a man and the hospital tried to kill him for the money. I rake Seyi Rhodes and Whoopie Goldberg over the coals. Trump’s Texas rally reviewed. History of Billy Gates' partner in crime; Christian Drosten’s PCR and Plandemic fraud. Trump was in on it from his inauguration in 2017. New JFK murder evidence damns the CIA. French Life Insurance company denied payout for vax death. GoFundMe screwed contributors and Truckers. They’ve tried depopulation before; now they have it down! Time Magazine continues to suck. Big ups to Reiner Fuellmich and his International Criminal Proceedings against these bastards!
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