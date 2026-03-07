EXPOSED: THE SUGAR PSYOP! - Is Sugar Not Actually As Bad As You Think?

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson talks with longevity expert Christian Yordanov about what he believes to be false information spread about sugar.





According to Christian, while it's true that processed foods filled with sugar are bad for you, most people when they mention sugar give it a blank slate rather than understanding exactly what specific sugar they're speaking of. They will say a candy bar is bad for you due to the sugar yet ignore that processed components of it, pointing their fingers instead only at the sugar component.





For years it has been said that sugar leads to cancer and multiple other severe illnesses but Christian says it's not that simple.





From fertility to energy, sugar has many benefits, it's just important to understand the form it is in.





Christian is an alternative health specialist, yet goes against the alternative narrative which shocks many. Yet, he's done many years of research on these subjects and has written books about it including 'How To Actually Live Longer.'





Christian Yordanov has many clients that seek his expertise in health as he goes outside of the usual parameters. In this video, he explains based on his research the reality behind sugar and longevity in a way we've never seen anyone else do. He backs up his words as well.





You can sign up with him at the link below.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





