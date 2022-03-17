© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/17/22 Benefits Of Have A Home Based Business Through Youngevity
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • March 17, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/17/22 Benefits Of Have A Home Based Business Through Youngevity
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the Youngevity opportunity. Stating that there are many benefits of have a home based business through Youngevity. Giving people many tax benefits and deductions. Not to mention getting an income stream that can be passed down to others after you are gone.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from Nigeria. Studying editan a shrub native to central Africa. Finding that editan leaves can protect the liver from oxidative damage. Used in a soup popular in southern Nigeria. In the study of rats they found improvements in biomarkers for liver damage. Also reducing the levels of low density lipoprotein.
Callers
Janet has a cat with an enlarged spleen and anemia.
Lorna has high levels of LDL and glaucoma.
Joseph and kidney disease and high blood pressure.
Maria's mother has been diagnosed with a weakened immune system and low white blood cell count.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the Youngevity opportunity. Stating that there are many benefits of have a home based business through Youngevity. Giving people many tax benefits and deductions. Not to mention getting an income stream that can be passed down to others after you are gone.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from Nigeria. Studying editan a shrub native to central Africa. Finding that editan leaves can protect the liver from oxidative damage. Used in a soup popular in southern Nigeria. In the study of rats they found improvements in biomarkers for liver damage. Also reducing the levels of low density lipoprotein.
Callers
Janet has a cat with an enlarged spleen and anemia.
Lorna has high levels of LDL and glaucoma.
Joseph and kidney disease and high blood pressure.
Maria's mother has been diagnosed with a weakened immune system and low white blood cell count.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.