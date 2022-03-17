Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/17/22 Benefits Of Have A Home Based Business Through Youngevity(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the Youngevity opportunity. Stating that there are many benefits of have a home based business through Youngevity. Giving people many tax benefits and deductions. Not to mention getting an income stream that can be passed down to others after you are gone.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from Nigeria. Studying editan a shrub native to central Africa. Finding that editan leaves can protect the liver from oxidative damage. Used in a soup popular in southern Nigeria. In the study of rats they found improvements in biomarkers for liver damage. Also reducing the levels of low density lipoprotein.CallersJanet has a cat with an enlarged spleen and anemia.Lorna has high levels of LDL and glaucoma.Joseph and kidney disease and high blood pressure.Maria's mother has been diagnosed with a weakened immune system and low white blood cell count.