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Shock Video: Chinese Factory Worker Wipes Shoes with Face Masks
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36 views • March 31, 2020
Adan Salazar | Infowars.com - March 30, 2020
Video purportedly out of a Chinese factory shows a worker using a handful of surgical face masks to wipe his shoes, as nations across the globe struggle to keep up with the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/shock-video-chinese-worker-wipes-shoes-with-face-masks/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Video purportedly out of a Chinese factory shows a worker using a handful of surgical face masks to wipe his shoes, as nations across the globe struggle to keep up with the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/shock-video-chinese-worker-wipes-shoes-with-face-masks/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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