Babylon is fallen: the Vatican united with the Nazis!
Credits to TheWarAgainstYou

The Vatican, the beast that rises out of the sea in Revelation 13:1-10, is extremely evil. It is where the devil lives. It united its forces with Hiter’s Nazis during World War II. Pope Pius XII, Eugenio Pacelli, held several meetings with Babylonian Roman Catholic dictator, Adolf Hitler.

To all Catholics, COME OUT of Babylon as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 and turn to the Christ of the Bible before the Babylonian Roman Catholic church gets COMPLETELY DESTROYED by fire by the will of God in Revelation 18:8-9.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at sdc@sdcministries.org.

