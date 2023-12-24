Babylon is fallen: the Vatican united with the Nazis!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to TheWarAgainstYou



The Vatican, the beast that rises out of the sea in Revelation 13:1-10, is extremely evil. It is where the devil lives. It united its forces with Hiter’s Nazis during World War II. Pope Pius XII, Eugenio Pacelli, held several meetings with Babylonian Roman Catholic dictator, Adolf Hitler.



To all Catholics, COME OUT of Babylon as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 and turn to the Christ of the Bible before the Babylonian Roman Catholic church gets COMPLETELY DESTROYED by fire by the will of God in Revelation 18:8-9.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at sdc@sdcministries.org.