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It Had To Be Him? Is Junior The Secret Kept Not So Well?
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70 views • May 08, 2021
Was he whacked to clear the Senatorial path for Killary? We know she would've lost to JKR be an even larger margin the Trump. We know her pedigree of perversion would've made calling in the hit a no brainer but did they get out played? We might never know or he might be your 2024 President. I love the TFH news feeds
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Skal
E.
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Thanks for watching ,liking and sharing folks
As always my friends be the Big 3
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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