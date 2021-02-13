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COVID-19(84) IS NEVER GOING AWAY & IF YOU GIVE THEM AN INCH NOW, THEY’LL TAKE MILES!!!
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110 views • February 13, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth

SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
I hate to break it to you but the Covid-19(84) nightmare isn’t going away anytime soon! Two weeks to flatten the curve has turned into a 9 month psychological operation where fear is now the real virus. Various health officials in many countries all over the world are warning that these extreme measures will continue indefinitely! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why the Covid-19(84) lockdown measures are here to stay and more importantly what you can do right now to actively start protecting yourself moving forward as things are only going to get worse!

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
GAB ➜ https://gab.com/PressForTruth

Sources:

https://www.9news.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/covid-vaccine-annual-shots/73-bab0be05-c9ea-483f-a3a5-f5f84cf96245

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/12/doctors-warn-covid-will-become-endemic-and-people-need-to-learn-to-live-with-it.html

https://www.narcity.com/en-ca/news/is-the-covid19-vaccine-mandatory-in-canada-no-says-the-pm

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/12/dr-kavita-patel-on-you-can-cant-do-after-fully-vaccinated-for-covid.html

https://globalnews.ca/news/7633081/2-masks-better-than-1-cdc/

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1359938225448521728

https://www.vancouverisawesome.com/coronavirus-covid-19-national-news/stay-home-order-vaccines-needed-to-avoid-third-wave-new-data-indicates-3419185

https://covid-19-newfoundland-and-labrador-gnl.hub.arcgis.com

https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth

WON’T SOMEONE THINK ABOUT THE CASES?!! MANDATORY MASKS FOR “ATLANTIC BUBBLE” IS ALL ABOUT CONTROL!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/wont-someone-think-about-the-cases-mandatory-masks-for-atlantic-bubble-is-all-about-control/
Keywords
maskvaccineflu shothospitalsdeathslockdowncovid-19press for truthpressfortruth
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