COVID-19(84) IS NEVER GOING AWAY & IF YOU GIVE THEM AN INCH NOW, THEY’LL TAKE MILES!!!

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pressfortruth
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I hate to break it to you but the Covid-19(84) nightmare isn’t going away anytime soon! Two weeks to flatten the curve has turned into a 9 month psychological operation where fear is now the real virus. Various health officials in many countries all over the world are warning that these extreme measures will continue indefinitely! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why the Covid-19(84) lockdown measures are here to stay and more importantly what you can do right now to actively start protecting yourself moving forward as things are only going to get worse!
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Sources:
https://www.9news.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/covid-vaccine-annual-shots/73-bab0be05-c9ea-483f-a3a5-f5f84cf96245
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/12/doctors-warn-covid-will-become-endemic-and-people-need-to-learn-to-live-with-it.html
https://www.narcity.com/en-ca/news/is-the-covid19-vaccine-mandatory-in-canada-no-says-the-pm
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/12/dr-kavita-patel-on-you-can-cant-do-after-fully-vaccinated-for-covid.html
https://globalnews.ca/news/7633081/2-masks-better-than-1-cdc/
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1359938225448521728
https://www.vancouverisawesome.com/coronavirus-covid-19-national-news/stay-home-order-vaccines-needed-to-avoid-third-wave-new-data-indicates-3419185
https://covid-19-newfoundland-and-labrador-gnl.hub.arcgis.com
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WON’T SOMEONE THINK ABOUT THE CASES?!! MANDATORY MASKS FOR “ATLANTIC BUBBLE” IS ALL ABOUT CONTROL!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/wont-someone-think-about-the-cases-mandatory-masks-for-atlantic-bubble-is-all-about-control/