38-year-old Snooker player Muhammad Bilal died of heart attack on Saturday...

LAHORE – Pakistan’s celebrated snooker player Muhammad Bilal died of heart attack on Saturday.

The funeral prayers of 38-year-old player will be offered in his hometown Mandim Bahauddin today.

The celebrated cue sport player won the Asian Snooker Championship in 2018 while he won the world team championship while playing along with Asjad Iqbal in 2019.

He also won the national snooker championships in 2016 and 2019.

Pakistan Billiard and snooker Association has expressed sadness over demise of Muhammad Bilal.

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1