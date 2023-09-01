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NOW THEY ARE TELLING WOMEN 20 TO 25 THAT THEY MAY HAVE HEART ATTACKS OR STROKES DURING CHILDBIRTH
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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223 views • September 01, 2023

I wonder what could be causing this? Its all normal now I suppose. Nothing to see here right?Source: FreedomReport.ca

More videos you might want to see full of the normal abnormalities of today:

Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/

This woman says don't wear a mask again and why. She nails it

https://www.bitchute.com/video/brgQLHZJMwCN/


Lightning over Tampa FL. yesterday as recorded by a military pilot - this is very strange⚡🌀

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCP6RETA1vSF/

Road rage can get you killed. These two were not the brightest bulbs in the box.😳💥🚗

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HoORRvY0jkBu/

This is a robbery! 🔫No it's not. Took him out with a propane tank.💥

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sM2TUFj1lAVu/

Huge collection of wild and crazy celebrity meltdowns...they are all here.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QdPLDH0QH8y3/

CIA Agent Confesses We Created 'Adrenochrome Farms' Where MILLIONS of Kids Are Sold to VIPS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6qTx1qMG8EvJ/

Looks like Madonna is getting a blood transfusion. Young blood? Adrenochrome? See for yourself

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jg6z7k7Yw2Ft/

The most ridiculed hidden and censored fact withheld from humanity

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4t5j1UnOyu0e/

Gangsta funeral 🪦

https://www.bitchute.com/video/M15USSn9m7SG/

Demonic "pastor" Kenneth Copeland cutting his hand and drinking his own blood

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7YOdRQPyzn3K/

This dude had a really bad day on the job...but at least he cleaned up his mess.😳😆😆

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YXyfEyuoueUB/

We have bombed 50 countries since WW2 - Don't let your child die for bankster profits

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fTNSEHfzx5rk/


Fake social media posts on the war in the Ukraine

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7IunijbSSLe3/

The ancient statues of Ba'al are everywhere. Look around. You will start to see them.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/x8AKiawxSCDf/

You gotta be really really really really hungry when you are willing to do this for dinner😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fFieU8b74eA7/

Satellite imagery reveals how the fires were started and where in Maui - very telling

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hq8Q19c3CJ8Q/


I can't be absolutely sure...but she may be upset with the police about something.🤣🤣🤣

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TH3pldFCH6Eh/

Maui-Locals are finding Mysteriously Burnt out vehicles located outside the Fire Zones⚡🔥

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jM0VZisQ9TGp/

What is it with people who work at convenience stores doing Fentanyl? 😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TS0AKXSkn3Tg/


Grounding lowers blood pressure

https://www.bitchute.com/video/upOBt7noI8HC/

The "Black Rock" at the center of the North Pole is where the corporation "Black Rock" got its name.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/u18JtVQozGpj/

If your Amazon package is late...this could have something to do with it.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9DJqNMxrDWD6/

Big Mamma Launches skinny chick into orbit - high temperatures and low IQ. Guess who?😳😆😆

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8S1e0rKHvXgG/

You can get an Adrenochrome IV for $20,000 USD. This POS is getting one

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wHP4A8czQut2/

Using one forklift to raise another forklift. What could possibly go wrong? This could😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nc7D2n3xlxcx/

The ancient giant trees of Earth.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8WLyf1ZSDFTi/

Genius at work 😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OODHfYqgHuCl/


Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/

Keywords
weather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfamineclimate hoaxfireseco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy