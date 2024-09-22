Strong footage of a powerful assault by the Airborne Assault Battalion of the 40th Guards Kamchatka Marine Brigade, shows the landing of stormtroopers on the front line, threatening the cauldron of the Armed Forces of Ukraine group in the town of Ugledar south of Donetsk. The Russian military correspondent shared the video on September 21, 2024, showing how the Russian assault force in an armored vehicle, successfully landed, attacked Zelensky's men, and occupied their stronghold. The thrilling assault was not without the work of scouts, where previously the Supercam unmanned aerial vehicle of the Pacific Fleet Marine Brigade, detected enemy positions, and the military equipment they were hiding. The Supercam UAV is used for in-depth reconnaissance, flying up to 70 kilometers into the enemy's rear, is almost silent and its integrated camera is the best in its class. The personnel and weapons found were destroyed on the same day, then the stormtroopers entered the next day.

The Russian channel showed on the map the direction of the attack, after forcing Kashlagach River, the Kamchatka Marine Brigade continued to advance, and expanded the bridgehead west of Ugledar. The group of about 8 stormtroopers, in addition to driver, continued to bypass the Ukrainian defenses, hitting with shot after shot from close range directly in the enemy trenches, and without losses on the Russian side. They also attacked with FPV drones, eliminating Kiev personnel, and burning their equipment. As a result of the successful landing, the Marines occupied an important stronghold near Ugledar, which threatened to encircle the town. This meant that the town would soon be squeezed, the prospect of holding positions in such conditions was not encouraging for the Ukrainian troops still entrenched there.

On the same day on the Ugledar cauldron, video footage was published of the breakthrough, where Kashlagach River and the advance to Novoukrainka began. More than 20 square kilometers of territory were liberated by Russian stormtroopers from the tank formations of the Vostok group from Buryatia, after fighting at the recently liberated Prechistovka. The ranks of Ukrainian soldiers wavered, about 12 men from the 58th Infantry Brigade, who valued life more than the Nationalist ideals, laid down their weapons, and raised their hands in repose. The surviving tank crew prisoners, lucky for the time being, spoke in a video published by Buryatia stormtroopers.

