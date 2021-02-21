© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California and Gavin Newsom Go FULL Retard, Ordering 2nd Lockdown of CA after Encouraging "Protests"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
152 views • February 21, 2021
California orders a second lock down, via governor Gavin Newsom, Which will only have the effect of creating massive misery, shutting down schools, depriving less wealthy children of education, and depriving people of work and liberty. This is all after encouraging Black Lives Matter protests, which as we know, via their #shutdownstem hash tag, Scientifically could not have spread the virus.
#BLM #BlackLivesMatter #CAprotests #GavinNewsom
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#BLM #BlackLivesMatter #CAprotests #GavinNewsom
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
californialibertyscienceblmgovernor gavin newsomstupidityblacklivesmatterblack lives matter protestsmarxist blmleaving californiashutdownstemsecond lock downmassive miseryshutting down schoolswealthy ca educationright to workhash tagspread the virusnever go full retardca is retardedencouraging protestsca stupiditypaddleboarder arrestedmalibu double standardscivic disobedience
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.