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LOOSE CHANGE 2ND EDITION
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24 views • December 16, 2020
Film Website link: https://www.loosechange911.com/
Film YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKO5t3rcIZU
What really happened on September 11th, 2001? Was the United States Government directly responsible for the attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania? Was it an inside job? An event and a day many will never forget, but was it a conspiracy? Were there bombs in the towers? Can Jet fuel really soften steel? Ask questions and demand answers.
The viral phenomenon is back and remastered in HD. A stunning analysis of the 9/11 attacks released late in 2005, Loose Change 2nd Edition went viral the following Spring and went on to be labeled "the first Internet blockbuster" by Vanity Fair.
Film YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKO5t3rcIZU
What really happened on September 11th, 2001? Was the United States Government directly responsible for the attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania? Was it an inside job? An event and a day many will never forget, but was it a conspiracy? Were there bombs in the towers? Can Jet fuel really soften steel? Ask questions and demand answers.
The viral phenomenon is back and remastered in HD. A stunning analysis of the 9/11 attacks released late in 2005, Loose Change 2nd Edition went viral the following Spring and went on to be labeled "the first Internet blockbuster" by Vanity Fair.
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